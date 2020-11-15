Authorities followed Bellanger’s tracks in the snow to Shady Ln on Caribou lake, where they lost them.

A K9 unit arrived and reacquired the tracks, following it for approximately 4 miles through the woods, ending up on Lindahl Rd, where they again lost the tracks.

Police say the area was searched, but Bellanger was not located.

If anyone sees Bellanger or has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the St Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Police did not say what Bellanger was serving time for. The Northeast Regional Corrections Center is a medium security correctional facility.