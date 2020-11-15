https://www.wdio.com/duluth-minnesota-news/police-search-for-inmate-who-escapes-from-saginaw-corrections-center/5924631/
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Keith Cochise Bellanger was being transferred to the secure wing of the facility when he took off.
Police began searching for Bellanger with assistance from the MN DNR, MN State Patrol and the US Border Patrol.
Authorities followed Bellanger’s tracks in the snow to Shady Ln on Caribou lake, where they lost them.
A K9 unit arrived and reacquired the tracks, following it for approximately 4 miles through the woods, ending up on Lindahl Rd, where they again lost the tracks.
Police say the area was searched, but Bellanger was not located.
If anyone sees Bellanger or has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the St Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Police did not say what Bellanger was serving time for. The Northeast Regional Corrections Center is a medium security correctional facility.