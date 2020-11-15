https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/iran-says-golden-days-will-back-biden-presidency/

Iran’s Islamic regime is looking forward to having a Democrat, Joe Biden, in the White House, because it means “golden days will be back.”

“It is unfortunate that Iran’s ruling mullahs view a possible victory of the Democrat Party in U.S. elections as a win for the Tehran regime, its proxies and militia groups,” wrote Majid Rafizadeh, a business adviser and political scientist who is a board member of Harvard International Review.

“President Rouhani has already called for restoring the nuclear deal. It could well be a loss for continuing peace in the region and for finally restoring the violated Iranian people’s hoped-for human rights,” he wrote in a column for the Gatestone Institute.

Rafizadeh, who also is president of the International American Council on the Middle East, said Iran’s leaders are “excitingly” promoting Biden’s claim to have won the 2020 election amid President Trump’s court challenges alleging vote fraud.

“Iranian authorities view the chance that Biden might take over the White House as a definite win for Tehran. Hesameddin Ashena, an advisor to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, tweeted that Iranians ‘stood their ground bravely until that coward’s time [Donald Trump] came to leave,'” he wrote.

The reason is clear.

“The last three years has indeed been a nightmare for the Iranian regime and its proxies. No U.S. administration before the current one has imposed such a draconian pressure on the mullahs, their rogue state and their allies,” he said.

“At the beginning, President Donald J. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, which Iran never signed and which paves the way for Iran to have nuclear weapons. Then, the Trump administration re-imposed primary and secondary sanctions on Iran’s energy, banking and shipping sectors. During the last two years, several other Iranian entities were added to the sanction list. The killing of General Qassem Soleimani was also a huge blow to Iran’s regime, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its proxies across the Middle East.”

President Trump’s efforts produced significant results, with Iran being forced to cut back on its funding of terror.

“A year into the pressure, the state-controlled Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported that Iran halted its credit line to the Syrian government. Some of Iran’s authorities publicly announced that they also do not have money to pay their mercenaries abroad. In an interview with the state-run Ofogh Television Network, for instance, Parviz Fattah, the current head of the Foundation for the Underprivileged (Mostazafan Foundation) stated: ‘I was at the IRGC Cooperative Foundation. Haj Qassem [Soleimani, commander of the IRGC Quds Force who was killed by a U.S. drone strike] came and told me he did not have money to pay the salaries of the Fatemiyoun [Afghan mercenaries]. He said that these are our Afghan brothers, and he asked for help from people like us.'”

Iran also cut funding the Palestinian terror group Hamas and the Iranian terrorist proxy Hezbollah.

“The country’s economic situation became so dire that the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted that the Islamic Republic is encountering the worst economic crisis since its establishment in 1979. The political deputy of the province of Bushehr, Governor Majid Khorshidi, told a gathering on July 14 that they should not ignore U.S. sanctions: ‘We used to see this approach [of ignoring U.S. sanctions] from the previous [Ahmadinejad] administration and unfortunately it still continues,’ he added. ‘But I have to say that sanctions have broken the economy’s back.'”

Rafizadeh said the results of a Biden presidency could be “a loss for continuing peace in the region and for finally restoring the violated Iranian people’s hoped-for human rights.”

