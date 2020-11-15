https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/begins-conservative-treehouse-deplatformed-wordpress/

For the past four years the liberal tech giants have “deplatformed,” censored, shadow-banned and eliminated conservative voices online.

This has been the greatest assault on free speech in this country’s history.

The assault on conservative voices has only gotten worse during the Trump years.

Republican leaders refuse to act on this assault on our basic freedoms.

And they are not done, yet.

TRENDING: Sidney Powell Drops a BOMB on Sunday Morning Futures: CIA May have Used Dominion for Its Own Benefit – Gina Haspel Should be Fired Immediately! (Video)

On Sunday The Conservative Treehouse reported that they will need to find a new hosting provider.

WordPress kicked them out.

Most CTH readers are likely aware of the term “deplatforming.” Unfortunately, the big tech control mechanism to shut down speech & assembly has now arrived on our doorstep. One week after the 2020 presidential election, The Conservative Treehouse received the following notification: …”given the incompatibility between your site’s content and our terms, you need to find a new hosting provider and must migrate the site by Wednesday, December 2nd. What does this mean? It means CTH is being kicked-off the WordPress website hosting platform because the content of our research and discussion does not align with the ideology of those who define what is acceptable speech and what is not.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

