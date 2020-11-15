https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/11/15/its-killing-us-the-comments-by-several-dem-reps-to-the-nyt-highlight-their-own-partys-socialism-problem/

The overwhelming majority of Americans and many (if not most) Democrats understand the perils of a socialist economic system and government. Why then do Democrats allow a select few (you know who they are) in their party who support socialistic policy proposals to attract a disproportionately high volume of headlines?

Several Democratic representatives highlighted their party’s problem with being viewed as increasingly socialist. They put it bluntly to the New York Times.

Hispanic Democratic lawmakers express frustration with their party’s base (via ⁦@nytimes⁩) pic.twitter.com/Szyr9Jbux4 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 15, 2020

Those highlighted paragraphs are quite telling.

“The average white person may associate socialism with Nordic countries, but to Asian and Hispanic migrants it recalls despotic left-wing regimes.” https://t.co/yEV6GiOSkB — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 15, 2020

Devestating https://t.co/G0SBEsLWee — Destroyer of Bad Takes Hulk (@_Credible_Hulk) November 15, 2020

The question is whether Democrats as a whole will acknowledge their socialism problem or continue to gravitate toward those on the extreme Left.

Yep. We got killed over this. News flash: The rest of America isn’t western Queens or the Bronx. Democrats have to fight on turf everywhere to be a true majority party. It doesn’t matter if we win Minneapolis with 80 percent if we cannot win Charleston with 50 percent. https://t.co/mphUoADgyO — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) November 15, 2020

The recent election revealed a lot of things. That the United States is trending toward becoming a socialist nation was not one of them.

