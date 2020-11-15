https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/massive-criminal-voter-fraud-going-blow-mind-everyone-country-sidney-powell-dominion-systems-video/

Trump Attorney Sidney Powell joined Eric Bolling on Sunday to discuss the massive voter fraud the campaign is investigating via the Dominion voting machines.

During their discussion Sidney Powell explained what the Trump campaign has found in their investigation of Dominion machines.

The Gateway Pundit was first to report on the statistically impossible patterns found in the voting results in Pennsylvania.

Since that time we have discovered a similar pattern in Wisconsin and Dr. Shiva found a similar pattern in Michigan.

Sidney Powell: They can watch the voting real time. They can run a computer algorithm on it as needed to either flip votes, take votes out or alter the votes to make a candidate win… It’s massive criminal voter fraud, writ large across at least 29 states… It’s obvious the algorithm and the statistics that our experts are tracking out are batches of votes and when the votes changed. It’s going to blow the mind of everyone in this country when we can get it all together and can explain it with the affidavits and the experts that have come forward.

Release the Kraken, Sidney!

