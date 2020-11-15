https://www.oann.com/japan-pm-suga-says-will-work-closely-with-ioc-to-host-tokyo-olympics/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-pm-suga-says-will-work-closely-with-ioc-to-host-tokyo-olympics
November 16, 2020
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he looked forward to working closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the Tokyo Olympics next year, following a meeting with Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC.
Bach is in Japan on a two-day visit to meet with Game organisers and discuss a variety of issues facing the event, which was postponed to next year due to the global pandemic.
