https://www.oann.com/johnson-wins-masters-to-claim-second-major-title/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=johnson-wins-masters-to-claim-second-major-title

Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – November 15, 2020 Dustin Johnson of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th green after winning The Masters REUTERS/Brian Snyder

November 15, 2020

(Reuters) – World number one Dustin Johnson won the Masters at Augusta National in emphatic fashion on Sunday to secure his second career major title.

American Johnson, whose previous major triumph came at the 2016 U.S. Open, shot a four-under-par 68 to reach 20 under on the week, five strokes clear of Australian Cameron Smith (69) and Im Sung-jae (69) of South Korea.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

