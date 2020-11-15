https://nationalfile.com/lawsuit-georgia-sec-of-state-signed-illegal-deal-with-democrats-changing-how-ballots-are-processed/

As Georgia gets ready to execute one of the most critical elections in recent American history, questions about how election officials are processing at least one segment of the ballots has erupted onto the scene and a potent lawsuit has been filed.

On March 6, 2020, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, took it upon himself to quietly sign off on a legal agreement with officials from the Democrat Party of Georgia, the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee, that would fundamentally alter the way absentee ballots were processed across the State of Georgia.

The attorney handling the legal representation for the Democrat organizations was none other than Marc Elias from Perkins Coie. If the name rings a bell it’s because he is Hillary Clinton’s consigliere. Elias and Perkins Coie have been handling legal wrangling for Democrat election operations across the country.

But a legal complaint in the form of a lawsuit has been filed against Raffensperger, as well as all the members of the Georgia Secretary of State’s State Board of Elections for illegally enjoining in the agreement.

The lawsuit, filed by Attorney Lin Wood, argues that the Raffensperger and the Election Board had no legislated authority to change the manner in which absentee ballots were counted and, therefore, had no right to enter into the “agreement.”

I filed a lawsuit today in federal court in Atlanta to establish that the March 6, 2020 Consent Agreement by the GA Secretary of State rendered UNLAWFUL the 11/3 GA general election. I am right under established law. https://t.co/3FBMWlPDmC — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 13, 2020

As is the case in every state in the Union, the right to change election processes and election law lies exclusively with the state legislatures and not the Secretary of State, the State Supervisor of Elections, or the Judiciary.

