Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you possibly the most tone-deaf tweet ever written. This tweet would be laughable at any point in time, but that they sent it as Antifa aka Biden supporters descended on peaceful Trump supporters in DC, literally beating on the elderly and women of color with their children and many others, is quite possibly the most awkward and poorly timed nonsense we’ve seen from them. And considering they’ve been behind Sleepy Joe’s basement-campaign that’s really sayin’ something.

Take a look.

One America.

Right.

Tell us another one.

Biden supporters are so peaceful and stuff. Oh … wait.

Whoops.

Guess not.

Not even a little bit.

Look at all that UNITY.

Seriously.

That.

Orange man bad? No?

***

