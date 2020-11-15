https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/15/lets-get-ready-to-ratiooo-dems-claiming-biden-will-restore-the-soul-of-this-nation-as-biden-supporters-beat-on-trump-supporters-in-dc-backfires/

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you possibly the most tone-deaf tweet ever written. This tweet would be laughable at any point in time, but that they sent it as Antifa aka Biden supporters descended on peaceful Trump supporters in DC, literally beating on the elderly and women of color with their children and many others, is quite possibly the most awkward and poorly timed nonsense we’ve seen from them. And considering they’ve been behind Sleepy Joe’s basement-campaign that’s really sayin’ something.

Take a look.

The Biden-Harris administration will restore the soul of this nation and bring us together as One America. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 14, 2020

One America.

Right.

Not if this guy has anything to say about it pic.twitter.com/O3A352jWre — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 15, 2020

Tell us another one.

Joe Biden’s “idea” are assaulting families with children in DC tonight. pic.twitter.com/0C9wlenkyR — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 15, 2020

Are you high? Now, do DC. — Matthew Betley🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) November 15, 2020

Biden supporters are so peaceful and stuff. Oh … wait.

No. I expect just more of this.https://t.co/oaOTdhLbEC — vaRepublicMan (@Max_Bakers) November 15, 2020

Whoops.

Guess not.

Not even a little bit.

pic.twitter.com/yBY4D5NAm3 — 🦃 Duchess of the Office of President Elect 🦃 (@AnnaDsays) November 15, 2020

“bring us together” pic.twitter.com/8rfTwZQgES — President-Elect M A G N U S (@MagnusMcGinty) November 15, 2020

Look at all that UNITY.

Restoring soul looks awfully traumatic. pic.twitter.com/faKSmbLGQg — President-Elect M A G N U S (@MagnusMcGinty) November 15, 2020

Setting up for the tone deaf ratio. pic.twitter.com/Qbi2VYGc5I — The Doctor (@TennantRob) November 15, 2020

Seriously.

Tell that to all of the people being attacked in DC by your party, you lying hacks. — RaeLynn DeZelia 🍁🍂🦃 (@rdez79) November 15, 2020

My America doesn’t include you. — President-Elect Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) November 15, 2020

Your ratio suggests otherwise. — Aaron Bly 🦊 (@realAaronBly) November 15, 2020

That.

You mean like the Democrats that punch people in the face that they don’t agree with . You should be condemning the violence against innocent people. — CraigBoudreaux (@1craigboudreaux) November 15, 2020

Orange man bad? No?

***

