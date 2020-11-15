https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/lewandowski-if-she-says-she-has-evidence-i-have-no-reason-doubt-her-all?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

On the latest episode of, “The Water Cooler,” Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski touches on whether he believes there is evidence of irregularities among voting machines.

“Sidney Powell is a dogged professional attorney and if she say’s she has that evidence I have no reason to doubt her at all. Where we are though David is as I’ve said, it’s going to be time to start to present that evidence and present it to a court of law,” said Lewandowski.

