Supporters of President Donald Trump are currently rallying outside Hillary Clinton’s New York home chanting “lock her up,” following reports that she is being considered by Joe Biden for a role in the admin.

Over the weekend it was reported that Biden is considering Hillary Clinton for his administration’s ambassador to the United Nations, should they be able to pull off the steal and win the election.

On Sunday, Trump supporters rallied at her Chappaqua residence chanting “lock her up” and “USA.”

Chelsea Clinton whined about the protest on social media, citing COVID, though she has been supportive of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters disturbing other people’s neighborhoods.

“There are Trump supporters outside my parents’ house shouting through megaphones “Lock Her Up,” and I just keep thinking, I hope they’re wearing masks and some day get over 2016,” the former First Daughter tweeted.

