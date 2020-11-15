http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/clMxs4OIVxY/

Suzanne Rivera, the president of Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, offered to pay fines for students that are arrested at local protests and riots. After facing criticism over her support of student protesters, Rivera argued that “civil disobedience” is a “time-honored” tradition in the United States.

I care deeply about both the wellbeing of our students and their right to practice civil disobedience. I affirm that our students have the support of @Macalester in various ways including: — Macalester President (@MacalesterPres) November 5, 2020

“I care deeply about both the wellbeing of our students and their right to practice civil disobedience,” Rivera wrote in a Twitter thread. “I affirm that our students have the support of @Macalester in various ways including: Any currently enrolled student who participates in civil disobedience and needs help with bail or a fine they cannot afford can seek reimbursement by emailing me.”

After Rivera received criticism for her defense of student protesters, she doubled down. In a statement published on the college’s website, Rivera argued that “civil disobedience” is a “time-honored tradition” in the United States.

Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in the U.S., and the rights to assembly and free speech are protected in the Constitution. This is not particular to any specific subject. It is about encouraging civic engagement and social action. Whether students are advocating for ensuring all votes are counted in our elections, which they were last night, or some other cause, I don’t think it’s my place to pass judgement on their views. The free exchange of ideas– even when done inconveniently– is one of the cornerstones of a liberal arts education.

In a short statement to the College Fix this week, Rivera refused to expand upon her statements. “I don’t have a comment other than [the] memo posted on my website,” Rivera said.

Breitbart News reported in November 2019 that students at Macalester College argued that Thanksgiving was an “unethical” holiday. The students suggested that the holiday is unethical because is often associated with inaccurate depictions of the relationship between early American settlers and indigenous people.

