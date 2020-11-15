https://www.foxnews.com/politics/media-coverage-million-maga-march-trump-conservatives-violent-antifa

Conservatives criticized members of the media for failing to cover violence against President Trump’s supporters at the so-called Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

“I want to hear Joe Biden and Kamala Harris condemn Antifa/BLM criminals who assaulted and harassed peaceful demonstrators in DC today, including elderly and families,” political strategist Doug Stafford wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “Of course they won’t. And ‘media’ won’t make them.”

“Watching video of people being assaulted and mobbed by BLM/Antifa in DC tonight brings back awful memories. Want an example of media bias? When Rand Paul and I spoke out about our mob assault, the AP reported our claim was ‘without evidence’ despite 10 minutes of video,” Paul’s wife Kelley Ashby Paul wrote on Twitter.

The Pauls were surrounded by what the senator described as a “crazed mob” after the Republican National Convention in August.

TRUMP BLASTS ‘ANTIFA SCUM,’ MEDIA AFTER VIOLENCE MARS MAGA MARCHES IN DC

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., said the “media blackout” was “terrible” and “telling.”

“The President’s supporters have a right to peacefully rally supporting POTUS just like his opponents have that same right,” Zeldin wrote on Twitter. “The physical assaults today by violent leftists targeting his supporters is abhorrent. The near total media blackout of the violence is terrible… [and] telling.”

Several thousand Trump supporters protested election results and then hailed Trump’s passing motorcade before nighttime clashes with counterdemonstrators sparked fistfights, at least one stabbing and at least 20 arrests.

10 ARRESTS ASSOCIATED WITH ‘MILLION MAGA MARCH’: DC POLICE

After night fell, the relatively peaceful demonstrations in Washington turned from tense to violent.

“When violent far left wing extremists organize violence online, you can always count on the Twitter hall monitors to ignore it,” political commentator Mike Cernovich wrote on Twitter, calling members of the media “Antifa propagandists.”

Cernovich shared screenshots of NBC News’ Ben Collins and CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski tweeting about White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s response to the march and Kyle Rittenhouse, who allegedly killed two protesters and wounded a third during unrest in Kenosha, Wis.

“Actual violence caught on video tonight – multiple horrific instances – and here’s what the media guys who REALLY CARE ABOUT EXTREMISM are posting,” Cernovich wrote.

Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump tweeted that “the media’s near total silence about the physical violence being perpetrated against conservatives is ahmeful & dangerous.”

“Just image the outrage and indignation if this went the other way,” Trump continued, calling for attackers to be prosecuted.

Blexit founder Candace Owens shared footage of a young Trump-supporting couple being rushed by counterprotesters in Washington, D.C.

“Black Lives Matter and Antifa represent the absolute vermin of our society,” Owens wrote on Twitter. “They were created as the marxist foot soldiers of the Democrat Party and given a pass by the leftist-controlled media. Pray for this young woman who was attacked.”

The marchers included members of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group known for street brawling with ideological opponents at political rallies.

Multiple confrontations appeared later in the day as small groups of Trump supporters attempted to enter the area around Black Lives Matter Plaza, about a block from the White House, where several hundred anti-Trump demonstrators had gathered.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In a pattern that kept repeating itself, those Trump supporters who approached the area were harassed, doused with water and saw their MAGA hats and pro-Trump flags snatched and burned, amid cheers. As night fell, multiple police lines kept the two sides apart.

Videos posted on social media showed some demonstrators and counterdemonstrators trading shoves, punches and slaps. A man with a bullhorn yelling “Get out of here!” was shoved and pushed to the street by a man who was then surrounded by several people and shoved and punched until he fell face first into the street. Bloody and dazed, he was picked up and walked to a police officer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

