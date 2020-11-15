https://thehill.com/homenews/news/526011-moore-trump-is-a-little-grouchy-over-election-results

Stephen MooreStephen MooreHillicon Valley: Officials express confidence in voting security amid early technical glitches | Unidentified robocall told millions to ‘stay home’ ahead of Election Day: report | QAnon’s danger rises with divisive election Twitter cracks down on right-wing election misinformation in Pennsylvania Sunday shows – Election countdown dominates MORE, an economist and adviser to President Trump Donald John TrumpViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE, said the president is “a little grouchy” over the results of the election.

During an interview with John Catsmatidis on his radio show on WABC 770 AM, Moore expressed optimism that Trump would get reelected despite almost every major media outlet calling the race for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE.

“[Trump] really did deserve in my opinion to be reelected. And he may yet be reelected when we count every vote.”

Biden was projected to win the 2020 election earlier this month after the former vice president clinched the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania.

However, Trump has since refused to concede and his campaign has mounted several legal challenges in states to top vote counts and certifications. The president and his allies have alleged that the election results are invalid due to widespread voter fraud, with some like White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stating that the president “expects to attend his own inauguration” in January, 2021.

Moore went on to predict that the Senate will maintain its GOP majority, which will act as a check on a Biden administration.

“You’ve got a goalie to protect the net and make sure those pucks don’t fly and we don’t get a major tax increase,” he said.

Control of the upper chamber will ultimately be left up to the two runoff races in Georgia in January between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican incumbent Sen. David Purdue and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerLoeffler introduces health care plan amid attacks from Warnock, pandemic surge Trump rails against Georgia recount process Republicans seek to batter Warnock ahead of Georgia runoff MORE and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

As it stands, the Democrats have 48 seats in the upper chamber, while Republicans have 50.

If Democrats flip the two seats in Georgia, they would have control of the upper chamber with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCivil rights enforcement can help end environmental racism The secret weapon in Biden’s fight against climate change Two firsts: San Diego elects openly gay mayor of color MORE‘s vote.

