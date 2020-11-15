https://www.independentsentinel.com/people-who-can-are-fleeing-new-york-city-in-record-numbers/

More than 300,000 New Yorkers have bailed from the Big Apple in the last eight months, new stats show.

City residents filed 295,103 change of address requests from March 1 through Oct. 31, according to data The Post obtained from the US Postal Service.

Since the data details only when 11 or more forwarding requests were made to a particular county outside NYC, the number of moves is actually higher. And a single address change could represent an entire household, which means far more than 300,000 New Yorkers fled the five boroughs.

It began with COVID but now the reasons are economic, school chaos, and rising crime. Democrats are using COV to inflict their socialist dictums on New Yorkers.

Michael Hendrix, director of state and local policy at the Manhattan Institute, which has commissioned surveys about the state of the city, was not surprised by the data, the NY Post writes.

“I think people are afraid,” Hendrix said. “They’re afraid of catching a deadly virus and they’re afraid of crime and other quality of life concerns. One thing we also hear is about trash and cleanliness of the city.”

THE RICH ARE WAITING FOR THE BAILOUT

If the rich leave, and they will, with their $133 billion, it will devastate New York City. These are the same people who voted for their clown leaders and who will take their terrible policy ideas with them, probably to a red state.

An elite group of 38,700 people paid 42.5% of the city’s income tax collections, and the top 5% of residents earned more than the bottom 95%. Yet, that isn’t enough. The taxes and hidden taxes just keep coming. With Biden in, New York will get another bailout and will have not learned a lesson. The bleeding might stop for New York City, but it will raise the $30 trillion in debt for the nation. These are the same people, who under Biden, will bring the country down.

