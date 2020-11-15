https://www.oann.com/motor-racing-bottas-spins-and-drops-to-the-back-in-turkish-gp/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=motor-racing-bottas-spins-and-drops-to-the-back-in-turkish-gp
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton’s sole Formula One championship rival and Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas spun twice on the opening lap of what could be a title-deciding Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday and dropped to the back of the field.
Bottas has to beat Hamilton by eight points to prevent the Briton from securing a record-equalling seventh world championship.
The Finn had climbed back to 16th place — but 43 seconds off the lead — after four of 58 laps on a wet and slippery track, with Hamilton sixth.
