National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said Monday there will be a “professional transition” to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

O’Brien spoke at The Hill newspaper’s Global Security Forum, just hours after President Trump repeated that he will not concede the race to Biden, his Democratic challenger, until all votes are certified and his legal challenges on potential, widespread fraud are played out.

“If there is a new administration, they deserve some time to come in and implement their policies,” O’Brien said. “We may have policy disagreements. But look, if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner – and obviously things look that way now – we’ll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council. There’s no question about it.”

O’Brien also made clear that such a transition would take place only if the lawsuits “don’t work out for the president.”

