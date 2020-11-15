http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/khRrEDyhetQ/

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said in a statement on Sunday that Georgia Senate Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock should stop their “inflammatory rhetoric” that feeds into increased attacks against conservatives.

The NRSC released its statement as Antifa, Black Lives Matter (BLM) supporters, and leftists attacked Donald Trump supporters at the Million MAGA March this Saturday.

The NRSC criticized Warnock and Ossoff, both of who hope to unseat Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) during the Georgia Senate runoffs in January.

The Republican group contended that Ossoff and Warnock’s rhetoric has fed into violence against conservatives.

Breitbart News reported that Warnock said in a speech right before the 2016 presidential election that “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness.”

“If it is true that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned the discussion for months needs to repent, then it is doubly true that a nation that can produce such a man and make his vitriol go viral needs to repent,” Warnock said in an address at Atlanta’s Candler School of Theology right before the 2016 presidential election.

“No matter what happens next month, more than a third of the nation that would go along with this is reason to be afraid,” Warnock emphasized. “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness on full display.”

Loeffler slammed Warnock’s controversial remarks, saying, “@ReverendWarnock, THIS is what division and fear look like. We are ALL God’s children. This rhetoric is disgusting and offensive.”

Ossoff said that he wants to make sure that Republicans and Trump supporters “never show their faces again”:

Jon @Ossoff is out to cancel conservatism. In a new clip he says he wants to make it so Republicans/ Trump supporters “never show their faces again” Ironic because most thought Ossoff would be too embarrassed to ever show his face again after burning $30M to lose his last race. pic.twitter.com/O3A352jWre — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 28, 2020

NRSC spokesman Nathan Brand said in a statement on Sunday that Warnock and Ossoff should condemn violence against Trump supporters and stop their incendiary rhetoric.

“Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff continue to use rhetoric that feeds into the increased violence against conservatives,” Brand said.

“If Ossoff and Warnock really have an interest in ‘uniting the country,’ they should condemn the latest attacks and stop using the inflammatory language they have been on the campaign trail,” he added.

