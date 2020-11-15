https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-cancer-charity-2020/2020/11/15/id/997159

Joe Biden’s cancer charity spent more than $3 million on salaries and zero on cancer research and grants during a two-year period, according to tax filings reviewed by the New York Post.

Documents also show the Biden Cancer Initiative, founded by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and wife, Jill, after Joe’s oldest son, Beau died in 2015 from brain cancer, spent nearly $1 million on travel and conference expenses during that time.

The charity took in $4.8 million in contributions in fiscal years 2017 and 2018 and spent $3 million on payroll in those two years.

Gregory Simon, president of the Biden Cancer Initiative and former Pfizer executive, reportedly received $429,850 during the 2018 fiscal year, nearly double what he made in 2017.

Danielle Carnival, former chief of staff for Obama’s Cancer Moonshot Task Force, was paid $258,207 in 2018.

The initiative, suspended in 2019 as Biden became further involved in the 2020 presidential election, was initially touted as an organization that would “develop and drive implementation of solutions to accelerate progress in cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, research and care, and to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes.”

