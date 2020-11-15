https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/obama-lies-on-60-minutes-scott-pelley-stays-silent/

Posted by Kane on November 15, 2020 10:48 pm

Obama tapped 20 Associated Press office phone lines and the homes and phones of reporters.

Obama spied on reporter James Rosen.

Obama spied on Sharyl Attkisson.

Scott Pelley knows this and says nothing.

Here are those stories…

