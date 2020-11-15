https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/obama-lies-on-60-minutes-scott-pelley-stays-silent/
UNHINGED: Barack Obama — who droned weddings & targeted journalists — compares @realDonaldTrump to a dictator who thinks, “I can kill people. I can throw them in jail. … I can suppress journalists.” pic.twitter.com/lMo7C7DD74
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 16, 2020
Obama tapped 20 Associated Press office phone lines and the homes and phones of reporters.
Obama spied on reporter James Rosen.
Obama spied on Sharyl Attkisson.
Scott Pelley knows this and says nothing.
Here are those stories…
https://t.co/inroNRzzhD @SharylAttkisson
— JustAMom (@awilson146) November 16, 2020