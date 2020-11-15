https://thelibertyloft.com/damage-expert-obama-gives-opinion-of-trump/

Charlotte, NC — On Sunday, former President Barack Obama gave his impression of the recent US elections. He stated that Trump’s refusal to concede has caused damage to the norms of the electoral process. He continued by saying Trump has acted like he is above the rule of law, a line that he has stolen from other Democrats.

Comments by Obama were made on CBS Sunday Morning as Obama continues to remain involved in US politics. His involvement is unlike most former presidents, who usually fade out of view. Obama has decided to attempt to remain prominent, with Democrats trying to cash in on his popularity.

The former President spoke on the suggestion that voter fraud existed. He said that there was little evidence of this and that nothing was said for two days after the election. Yet, Trump has claimed that Democrats would attempt to conduct voter fraud for months.

Obama continued by saying that Trump was placing the peaceful transfer of power at risk. He accused Trump of violating institutional norms and said that this was simply “not normal.”

Ironically, Obama would be the one to give an opinion of Trump such as this. Obama is an expert in damage. He presided over some of the biggest damage to the United States by a President in history.

Obama presided over a failing economy, one that did not recover until after President Donald Trump reduced regulations and passed significant tax relief. He allowed terrorism to continue across the world, bowing down to terrorist leaders rather than leading. He allowed foreign countries to take advantage of trade deals that hurt US workers and businesses.

Democrats would like to say that Trump was the worst President in history. Instead, that title could very well go to Obama. The failures above are only a few of his, each of which left the country worse off.

Obama’s comments come as no surprise as mainstream media outlets continue to double down on attacking President Donald Trump. While the mainstream media has tried to pressure Trump into conceding, there is little reason to do so ahead of legal cases being settled.

This frustrates the mainstream media and the Democrats as they try to force their will on the American people. They have inflated poll numbers in an attempt to discourage conservatives from voting. Instead, they gave conservatives a reason to vote in an attempt to stop the progressive movement.

Over the weekend, President Trump indicated that he expected some changes to the election outcome in the next two weeks. He did not elaborate on what he is expecting other than for his past statements of voter fraud to be exposed.

Mainstream media latched onto a tweet by Trump on Sunday, where he said Biden won. Pulling Trump’s statement out of context as bait, they said this was the first time Trump had conceded he lost. In fact, his statement was nowhere close to a concession.

No Title He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!

While Twitter and the mainstream media will continue to dispute the election results, we will have to wait to see the outcome of the court cases. The next two weeks should be interesting.

The Democrats Head To Georgia Democrats begin the trip down to Georgia as they start to focus on the Senate race there. It comes as Joe Biden has named who would be his chief of staff if he were to win. He named Ronald Klain as his choice to lead the White House. That is far from the unifying choice that Biden could have made.

