Former President Obama pushed back in a recent interview against the idea of joining President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE’s White House or Cabinet next year.

The topic came up during the former president’s wide-ranging interview with CBS’s Gayle King Gayle KingObama hits Trump for refusing to concede, says there’s ‘no legal basis’ for challenges Obama’s first post-election interviews to air on CBS on Sunday Grand juror: Officers’ actions the night Breonna Taylor was killed were ‘criminal’ MORE released early Sunday, during which Obama discussed President Trump Donald John TrumpViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE‘s refusal to accept the election results, hitting the campaign trail for Biden and his new memoir, “A Promised Land.”

While Obama said he’ll help his former vice president in “any ways” that he can, he said Biden “doesn’t need” his advice. Obama added, laughing, that he’s not planning “to suddenly work on the White House staff or something.”

King then asked Obama, “No Cabinet position for you, Mr. President?”

The topic sparked more laughter from Obama, who said in response, “There are probably some things I would not be doing ‘cause Michelle would leave me.”

“She’d be like, ‘What? You’re doin’ what?'” he said, referring to former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama congratulates Kim Ng on historic role as Marlins general manager Obama says idea to run for president requires some ‘megalomania and insanity’ Obama’s first post-election interviews to air on CBS on Sunday MORE.

During the interview, the former president also recalled his and his family’s experience leaving the White House in early 2017.

“When the presidency was over, two things happened. One was, objectively, I just had more time,” he said.

“But two,” he said before going on to discuss his wife’s experience, “is that she was able to let go of some of the stress of just feeling as if ‘I’ve got to get everything right all the time. I’m being watched all the time.'”

“You know, her releasing her breath that I think she had been holding for close to 10 years at that point,” he added.

