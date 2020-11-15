http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/11NAJPxOLJw/

One person is in custody after an ambulance was vandalized while medics answered a call in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section on Sunday, according to police.

The incident occurred just after midnight in the 1200 block of West Somerset Street, ABC 6 reported.

“Police said while medics were tending to a man, an unknown person approached and began to throw bricks at the ambulance, jumping on the hood of the vehicle and causing extensive damage,” the outlet stated.

The medics called for police assistance but the man fled the scene before officers arrived.

“The ambulance had to be taken out of service due to the damage it incurred,” the ABC report continued, adding that the incident is currently under investigation. The person in custody faces vandalism charges.

Philadelphia has seen other violent crime in recent days.

A four-year-old girl was hurt and a man killed after a double shooting in Philadelphia on Thursday, according to CBS Philly.

“Police say the man who was killed is the city’s 430th murder this year,” the report stated.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of West Somerset Street at about 11:30 a.m.

“[T]he 32-year-old man was writing rap lyrics outside on a porch. The little girl, who the family identified as his cousin, was nearby at the doorway when a gunman approached and started shooting,” the CBS article read.

The man was hit twice and later pronounced dead at the hospital, while the girl was struck with one bullet that officers believe passed through her arm and into her chest and abdomen.

“Our ballistic evidence would suggest that there’s one shooter. We have seven fired cartridge casings on location,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith.

The victim’s great uncle, Clemon Outlaw, called the shooting “senseless,” adding, “But I just got the call, so good thing that my niece is in stable condition.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

