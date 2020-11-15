https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/58-voters-now-believe-biden-won-presidential-election-9-points-last-week?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

In an increase from last week, more than half of likely U.S. voters now think Democrat Joe Biden legitimately won the presidential election, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Among likely voters, 29% said President Trump legitimately won the election, while 58% said they think Biden did.

Thirteen percent said they are not sure who really won. Compared to a Just the News polls last week, Monday’s poll showed a 5-point decrease in those who think Trump won and a 9-point increase in those who think Biden legitimately won.

The final votes have yet to be certified, as the Trump campaign pursues lawsuit in multiple key states that allege widespread voter fraud.

When voters were asked who they believed would be declared the winner, the responses were slightly different.

Sixty-nine precent believed that Biden would be declared the winner, and 20 percent said Trump would be.

“It’s worth noting that both weeks have shown an 11-point gap between the number who believe Biden legitimately won and those who believe he will be declared the winner,” Rasmussen said.

The survey was comprised of 1,200 registered voters and conducted by Scott Rasmussen from November 12-14, 2020.

