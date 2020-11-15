https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pollster-noticed-joe-biden-underperformed-hillary-clinton-except-four-cities/

Unless you’re a Democrat or a member of the media, you’ve probably noticed some strange things about the 2020 election.

Somehow were supposed to think there’s nothing odd about old, white Joe Biden getting more votes than Obama in 2008, in what was a historically large turnout.

One pollster is asking a very good question. Why did Biden underperform Hillary Clinton’s numbers except in four specific cities?

Townhall reports:

TRENDING: WE CAUGHT THEM! Part 2: Email Inventor Dr. Shiva Finds SAME IMPOSSIBLE BALLOT RATIO Feature in Michigan Results – WE CAUGHT THEM!

Pollster: It’s Curious How Biden Underperformed Hillary Clinton In Every City…Except These Four. “If you count the ballot fraud, most pollsters clearly failed. If you don’t include the fraudulent ballots, most pollsters failed on a spectacular scale,” wrote Basham. Yet, here’s where things get fishy in the 2020 race which he mentions at the end of his column. He cites Richard Baris of Big Data Poll who noted something funny about Biden’s numbers in the cities, how it lagged behind Clinton’s numbers, but shot off to the moon in these four cities. Just take a look at the states in which these cities are located as well:

Here’s the best part from what the pollster wrote at The Democracy Institute:

How curious that, as Baris notes, “Trump won the largest non-white vote share for a Republican presidential candidate in 60 years. Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton in every major metro area around the country, save for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia.” Robert Barnes, the foremost election analyst, observes in these “big cities in swing states run by Democrats…the vote even exceeded the number of registered voters.” Trump’s victories in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin were on target until, in the middle of the night, counting was arbitrarily halted. Miraculously, several hundred thousand votes – all for Biden – were mysteriously ‘found’; Trump’s real leads subsequently vanished. The protracted, eventual outcome will determine the contemporary relevance of Stalin’s observation. No matter who wins, most pollsters already have lost their credibility and influence.

That is rather curious, isn’t it?

It’s almost like Biden got a boost in just the right places.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

