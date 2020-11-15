http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ViBgmlZRrDM/

A serial sex offender was arrested Saturday after he allegedly took a picture of a woman in a restroom stall at the Lloyd Center mall in Portland, Oregon.

“Portland police received a report at 12:20 p.m. of a sex offense at the mall,” KGW 8 reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, mall security had detained the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jared Walter.

“Officers learned a woman was using the bathroom when a man attempted to take a photograph. The woman confronted the man and notified security, who detained Walter,” the article read.

Police transported the suspect to the Detective Division where Sex Crimes Unit detectives investigated further, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

“Investigators lodged Walter at the Multnomah County Detention Center for Attempted Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree. This investigation is continuing,” the release said.

In April 2019, Walter was banned from using TriMet buses and trains for life, according to the Oregonian.

“The decision to issue this individual a lifetime exclusion from the TriMet system was not one made lightly,” TriMet’s general manager, Doug Kelsey, said in a statement at the time.

“As a public transit provider, people rely on our buses and trains to get to jobs and services. But we cannot allow Mr. Walter to continue to ride based on his recent actions and behavior that threatens the safety and well-being of our riders and employees,” Kelsey continued.

The suspect, whom the media dubbed the “TriMet Barber,” has a history of cutting, gluing, or masturbating into women’s hair while riding TriMet buses and trains.

“Walter was sentenced to one year in jail in 2019 for inappropriately touching multiple women. He pleaded guilty to sexual harassment, sex abuse and interfering with public transportation. He was released for good behavior later that year,” the KGW report said. However, a few months after his release, Walter was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of harassment when a woman claimed he inappropriately touched her at Legacy Emanuel hospital.

