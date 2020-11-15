https://bongino.com/president-trump-greets-supporters-at-million-maga-march

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington D.C. today for the “Million MAGA March” which is still ongoing as of writing.

A coalition of groups are attending the event, all of whom are unified in the belief that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

In addition to “Million MAGA March,” the event has also been called the March for Trump and Stop the Steal.

No official estimates exist of the turnout as of writing, but it’s clearly in the thousands, as can be gleaned from photos and videos of the event.

Yesterday President Trump teased a visit to the rally. “Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello.”

Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

President Trump was quick to make good on that promise, with footage circulating of him greeting attendees shortly after the rally kicked off. Marchers chanted “USA, USA” as Trump’s motorcade approached.

TRUMP MOTORCADE DRIVES BY SUPPORTERS GATHERING FOR STOP THE STEAL MARCH IN WASH DC pic.twitter.com/wGAhSkYmpE — FXHedge (@Fxhedgers) November 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

