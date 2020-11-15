https://gellerreport.com/2020/11/president-trump-blasts-antifa-scum-media-after-violence-mars-maga-marches-in-dc.html/

Read President Trump’s tweets below.

ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Radical Left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99% of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

The media’s near total silence about the physical violence being perpetrated against conservatives is shameful & dangerous. Just image the outrage and indignation if this went the other way. Violence is never the answer and instigators must be condemned and prosecuted. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 15, 2020

Antifa is destroying the streets of DC. Antifa is harassing and attacking families on the streets of DC. Send in the National Guard now. https://t.co/AAzXfu1Pqz — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) November 15, 2020

Trump blasts ‘ANTIFA SCUM,’ media after violence mars MAGA marches in DC The president also blasted Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, claiming the Democrat was not “doing her job” By Fox News, November 15, 2020 President Trump lashed out against “ANTIFA SCUM” and the media Saturday night as violence continued in Washington, D.C., where pro-Trump supporters gathered for the “Million MAGA March.” In a series of Twitter messages before midnight ET, the president also blasted counter-protesters as “Human Radical Left garbage,” retweeting a video that showed a man being sucker-punched and kicked on a Washington street earlier in the day.

Human Radical Left garbage did this. Being arrested now! https://t.co/fXSsXXp5yc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Another angle and a longer video: https://t.co/scgZQiOPDo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

Trump accused Antifa activists of returning under cover of darkness to cause mayhem, claiming the pro-Trump crowd had sent the leftists running “for the hills” during daylight hours. The president also blasted Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, claiming the Democrat was not “doing her job,” and urged the city’s police force to “get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!” Trump also accused the “Silent Media” of ignoring the Washington clashes, retweeting a message from Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, who alleged a “total media blackout” as leftists launched “abhorrent” assaults against Trump supporters.

The Silent Media is the Enemy of the People!!! https://t.co/I2LnE3dpI9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

The evening saw scattered confrontations and escalating violence as police reported at least 20 arrests as they tried to keep opposing groups separated. Earlier in the day, leftist counter-protesters turned out in opposition to pro-Trump groups rallying to question the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, which showed Democrat Joe Biden denying Trump a second term in the White House. The president himself even visited the demonstration — traveling through the area in his motorcade. Earlier Saturday, the march was largely peaceful. But as the sun went down, snippets of scenes shared on Twitter showed chaos had overtaken areas of the nation’s capital.

Have a tip we should know? Your anonymity is NEVER compromised. Email Email tips@thegellerreport.com

The Truth Must be Told Your contribution supports independent journalism Please take a moment to consider this. Now, more than ever, people are reading Geller Report for news they won’t get anywhere else. But advertising revenues have all but disappeared. Google Adsense is the online advertising monopoly and they have banned us. Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have blocked and shadow-banned our accounts. But we won’t put up a paywall. Because never has the free world needed independent journalism more. Everyone who reads our reporting knows the Geller Report covers the news the media won’t. We cannot do our ground-breaking report without your support. We must continue to report on the global jihad and the left’s war on freedom. Our readers’ contributions make that possible. Geller Report’s independent, investigative journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our work is critical in the fight for freedom and because it is your fight, too. Please contribute here. Make a monthly commitment to support The Geller Report – choose the option that suits you best.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

