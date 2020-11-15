https://noqreport.com/2020/11/15/president-trumps-attorneys-in-a-hurry-but-not-in-a-rush-on-dominion-voting-systems-fraud/

A person with knowledge of President Trump’s team of attorneys working to expose voter fraud and reverse the false outcome of the presidential election told NOQ Report things are going better than the public knows. In particular, the evidence and sworn statements regarding Dominion Voting Systems are “baking nicely” as the team prepares to unleash a flurry of lawsuits this week.

Generally speaking, we avoid quoting sources who are unwilling to share their name for the record, but this situation is unique. The information provided to NOQ Report comes from an impeccable source who must remain anonymous because of their direct involvement with what’s going on behind the scenes. It’s not that they are shy. They simply cannot risk being outed as the source until the conclusion is reached or they risk tainting the outcome.

“We are more than confident,” they said. “When we started in on this angle (Dominion Voting Systems), nobody, not one of us imagined just how much evidence would land in our laps. It’s as if they knew they’d probably get caught but figured it was worth the risk.”

Dominion has been unofficially accused of switching votes in key states from President Trump to former Vice President Joe Biden. The evidence that has been spreading across social media has been damning, including an IT professional ringing the alarm bell and a deep dive that revealed discrepancies in voting data appearing to indicate millions of votes affected:

More TRUTH. The evidence is irrefutable. Soon people will be going to prison. Lots of people.https://t.co/hMrzOFQCDt — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 11, 2020

Sentiment among many conservatives has been strongly negative towards Dominion, but one question seems to linger in most discussions: Will the Trump team get the evidence they need in time to make things right? According to our source, they are on track.

“Look, we’re in a hurry but we’re not in a rush,” they said. “We get one shot to run this properly through the judiciary so we’re going to do it right. But we’re running on good timelines. It’s looking good. The hardest part is keeping up with so much evidence piling up but it’s looking good. Great, even.”

NOQ Report first reported on Dominion Voting Systems shortly after the election. It was a followup to our interview with Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney regarding “The Hammer” and “Scorecard,” a system used by the CIA to manipulate foreign elections. According to McInerney, Scorecard was used during the 2012 election by the Obama-Biden team. He also said Democrats tried to use it in 2016 but it glitched. He warned it would be used in this election prior to election day.

This weekend, Trump attorney Sidney Powell explained she was going to “release the Kraken.” Yesterday she elaborated by saying it wasn’t her but President Trump himself who gave the “Kraken” order.

With so many Trump supporters concerned that things aren’t moving along quickly enough or that there have been too many setbacks to get the situation resolved properly, our source indicated we needn’t be overly concerned.

“This isn’t a PR campaign. The election’s over. We don’t need to leak our hand at this stage. We need to take what we have on them (Dominion Voting Systems) up the judicial ladder. None of it matters until SCOTUS makes a ruling.”

