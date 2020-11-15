https://townhall.com/columnists/myrakahnadams/2020/11/15/quick-compelling-bible-study-vol-35-vip-guest--mike-lindell-the-mypillow-guy-n2580050

Author’s Note: Interested readers who missed Vol. 2 – 34 of this series can click here, but Vol.1 is here.

Occasionally our Bible Study welcomes a VIP guest (Vol. 9 and Vol. 27). Today we are delighted to study the Word of God with Mike Lindell, an extraordinary man who loves and lives its wisdom and hope.

Most readers know Mike as the “MyPillow Guy” – the inventor and CEO of MyPillow from his cable TV commercials. Less known is that a decade ago, Mike was freed by the power of God and the power of prayer to overcome the power of an addiction to crack cocaine. His remarkable faith journey, from struggling entrepreneur to the CEO of a multi-million dollar company, is nothing short of miraculous. Most importantly, Mike recognizes MyPillow as God’s platform to help him help others break the chain of addiction and find freedom through the love of Jesus Christ.

That “platform” is the Lindell Recovery Network. To help fund LRN, Mike published his raw, gripping memoir, “What Are The Odds?” – From Crack Addict to CEO. All the proceeds from the book go toward building the network. And of course, Mike gives all the glory to God for LRN’s successful launch.

Now you know why today’s Bible Study is unique. In an interview format, we discuss Mike’s favorite verse from the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) Book of Proverbs:

Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In

all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths (Proverbs 3:5-6).

What follows are highlights from my Nov. 10 phone conversation with Mike Lindell.

Myra Kahn Adams: Please explain to Townhall readers why this Proverb’s verse is so meaningful to you.

Mike Lindell: My story is of addiction, and I went down some pretty bad paths. While going down different paths, there were times when I believed in God but did not have that personal relationship and was not proactive in prayer.

If I prayed, it would be when things were really bad. But that is when everyone looks for hope and to God in prayer. So they pray, and those prayers might not get answered.

But, what I learned is it might not have been God’s will. And what is God’s will? God’s will is in the Word! The Proverb says, “always acknowledge Him.” That means staying in the Word. And then, if you are proactive in prayer, God’s will and yours seem to line up with the path you are on. I believe we all have callings that God has called us to do. I praise God when I get confirmations that I am on the right path and doing what He has chosen me to do.

MKA: People have problems determining “God’s will” because God’s will is often not their will. So how do you encourage people to stay in God’s Word even though they might get discouraged?

ML: They need to stay in the Word. Never forget Proverbs 3:5-6 – “Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” But not all prayers are God’s will, so you must have a peace about that and keep the faith. Say to yourself, ‘OK, this happened or didn’t happen. I don’t understand it now, but later I will, or I will never understand it.’ Then, you have to let go. There is wisdom in the old saying, ‘Let go and let God.’

MKA: But that concept is difficult for most people to accept. In our lives today, we are wired to expect and want instant gratification, instant answers, instant healing. Patience is out the window. Everything is fast, fast, fast.

ML: That’s true. I come from a cocaine crack addiction. And that is why we have such a problem with addiction – it masks pain, gives false courage, and a false reality. I think not having a foundation – a strong faith in God – makes it easier to slide into addiction.

I also believe addiction is the greatest opportunity to get people to the Lord. We are experiencing the most significant revival in history, and the crisis of addiction is playing a part. Living in these difficult times, people are looking for hope. With the pandemic, the economic downturn, and political division, addiction is out there, impacting everyone. You can’t just live Godlessly and expect everything is going to turn out great.

MKA: How does someone who does not believe in Christ start their faith journey?

ML: People have to see it working for other people, especially someone they know and can relate to. At the Lindell Recovery Network, we call it finding your “hope match.” We know faith works – dealing with death, tragedy, whatever the crisis – because there is strength in a life built on God’s foundation. Peace and joy find people who have it! And, if you are struggling with addiction, go to a faith-based treatment center. There is a reason for their success rate. Get your heart filled with Jesus!

MKA: For people who want to start reading the Word of God, where should they begin?

ML: The Gospels – Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John – you need to find the miracles because everyone has had miracles in their life. And if you don’t like reading, listen with a Bible app. We have a whole generation that has turned away from God, and something is missing inside that manifests itself in pain. That is why we are in the biggest revival ever, and during this time we can get everybody to God!

MKA: On behalf of Townhall readers, I want to thank Mike Lindell for sharing his love for the Word of God and conclude with the following verses that exemplify Mike’s enthusiasm about the importance of “staying in the Word.

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God (John 1:1).

The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth (John 1:14).

Amen! Alleluia! And now, an inspiring Zoom performance that will lift your spirit.

Myra Kahn Adams is a media producer and conservative political and religious writer with numerous national credits. She is also Executive Director of www.SignFromGod.org, a ministry dedicated to educating people about the Shroud of Turin. Contact: MyraAdams01@gmail.com or Twitter @MyraKAdams.

