https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/11/15/raphael-warnock-wanted-white-people-repent/

Okay, that’s not precisely what he said but the implication is pretty clear. The subject under discussion is the latest nugget to drop from the Raphael Warnock oppo folder. It involves a speech that he gave in October of 2016 at the Candler School of Theology in Atlanta. The presidential campaign appears to have really gotten under Warnock’s skin because he not only rails against Donald Trump as an individual but all of his supporters as well. The Reverend calls upon anyone who was supporting the future President to “repent.” And beyond that, they must also repent for their “worship of whiteness.” (Free Beacon)

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock argued in late 2016 that Americans needed to “repent” both for supporting Donald Trump and for the country’s “worship of whiteness.” The comments came in an address at Atlanta’s Candler School of Theology shortly before Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. “If it is true that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned the discussion for months needs to repent, then it is doubly true that a nation that can produce such a man and make his vitriol go viral needs to repent,” Warnock said to raucous applause. “No matter what happens next month, more than a third of the nation that would go along with this, is reason to be afraid. America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness, on full display this season.”

That’s a lot of anger and demands for repentance when you consider the date of this speech. This was weeks before Donald Trump had even won the election. How much could he have ruined the country before he was even sworn into office? To say that Warnock comes off as being a bit unhinged is an understatement.

Lest you (or our Twitter overlords) suspect this might be “fake news” ginned up by Republicans, fear not. What better way to confirm this report than to look at the video of Warnock delivering these remarks at the lectern? It’s a fairly short clip so make sure you have the sound turned on.

Keep in mind that this is the same guy who delivered a totally inaccurate sermon claiming that the Bible supported socialism. While I realize that this is a question that Ed Morrissey already asked a few days ago, it bears repeating. Did anyone in the Georgia Democratic Party even bother to vet this guy at all? Even if you’re willing to overlook the occasional clunker in his many sermons and speeches over the years, how did you miss the fact that he was once arrested for obstructing an investigation into possible child abuse?

I’m fairly sure that the Georgia GOP didn’t suffer from a lack of vetting in this case. By the time Warnock’s name had bubbled up anywhere near the top of the list as a possible Senate candidate, they must have started digging. And none of this turned out to be particularly hard to find. It’s a pretty safe bet that Georgia Republicans have been sitting on this information for a while, praying that Warnock would make it to the final cut.

Of course, none of this means that Kelly Loeffler is totally in the clear yet. The battle for the Senate Majority Leader’s office is going to be expensive and brutal. The Democrats may be stuck with Warnock now, but I’m guessing that pretty much every one of them would still be voting for him even if we were to learn next week that he’s been robbing orphanages in his spare time. (Don’t run with that one. I just made it up as an example… at least for now.)

The fact that Democrats are urging people from out of state to move to Georgia so they can illegally vote there should tell us all we need to know. It’s a felony to register and vote in Georgia if you are only there temporarily. That hasn’t stopped Andrew Yang from announcing that he and his wife plan to do exactly that and he’s encouraging others to do the same.

Great news #yanggang – Evelyn and I are moving to Georgia to help @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock win! This is our only chance to clear Mitch out of the way and help Joe and Kamala get things done in the next 4 years. More details to come but let’s go!!! 😀🇺🇸🚀 https://t.co/egcdwqC1qZ — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 8, 2020

Yang also is encouraging people “with an extra room” in Georgia to open their homes to these migrants. If anyone moves into a house in Georgia in the next 22 days (the registration deadline is December 7) and registers to vote using a non-paying spare bedroom as their address and then moves back out of the state in January, that should be a fairly easy conviction to obtain in court. The GOP poll watchers in every single county of Georgia need to be keeping an eye on the new registrations that are coming in and matching them up against previous addresses. And it doesn’t matter whether they win or lose the election. Anyone who moves back out of the state after the election ends needs to be prosecuted and sent to prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

