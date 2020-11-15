https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/report-john-durham-dropping-investigations-spygate-worried-blowback-joe-biden/

John Durham

It appears the appointment of John Durham was another head fake.

US Attorney General Bill Barr appointed US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham to investigate the origins of Spygate in May of 2019.

So far only one FBI lawyer has been charged with making a false statement in Durham’s investigation.

Former FBI Attorney Kevin Clinesmith plead guilty in August to one charge of making false statements 18 USC 1001 a(3) “makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry.”

38-year-old Clinemsith altered an email from CIA investigators used to request a FISA warrant and renewals on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo reported in September that Durham would NOT release his Spygate report before the 2020 election.

According to Bartiromo, a debate has begun within the Department of Justice as the timing of John Durham’s criminal investigation conclusion. Sources said it is now too close to the election and could be viewed as politically motivated.

Now this…

According to The Federalist, “John Durham isn’t doing anything” and he is “dropping his investigations.”

“He’s worried about blowback from Biden.”

A source familiar with Durham’s ongoing investigation of the bogus Russian collusion operation tells @FDRLST: “Durham isn’t doing anything. Dropping his investigations. He’s worried about blowback from Biden. What an absolute disgrace.” — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 15, 2020

