The New Orleans Saints are facing stiff discipline from the NFL after a video of their unmasked victory celebration from last Sunday night was posted to social media. Ironically, the Covid-flaunting celebration was posted by the team’s own Twitter account.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Video of Saints players and head coach Sean Payton dancing and celebrating their 38-3 victory over Tampa Bay trended last Sunday night. Multiple players were clearly not wearing masks during the celebration in the locker room, which is a violation of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols — and the league noticed, according to sources. The Saints are facing stiff fines and the loss of a draft pick, similar to the action the NFL took against the Raiders earlier this month, when Las Vegas was fined $500,000, head coach Jon Gruden was fined $150,000 and the franchise was stripped of a sixth-round pick for COVID-19 protocol violations. Discipline is expected to be handed down this week, according to a source, though the NFL and the Saints’ legal team spent previous days discussing the issue.

The Saints, like the Raiders, could face stiffer than usual punishment since this isn’t the first time the Saints have run afoul of the league’s coronavirus protocols. Also somewhat ironically, the Saints were penalized for mask violations in their Week 2 matchup against the Raiders.

Specifically, the Saints violations fly in the face of updated coronavirus protocols handed down by the league on November 3.

“All players and staff must wear masks or double-layered gaiters in the locker room on gameday — prior to the game, during halftime, and post-game,” the memo stated.

The Saints are scheduled to face the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

