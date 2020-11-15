https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/526063-republicans-increasingly-urge-trump-to-begin-formal-transition

As President TrumpDonald John TrumpViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE continues to refuse to concede the presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE, Republican governors and officials called on the Trump administration to begin the transition process.

“It’s clear, that certainly based on what we know now, that Joe Biden is the president-elect and that transition for the country’s sake, it’s important for a normal transition to start through,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineSunday shows preview: Biden team gears up for transition, Trump legal battles continue and pandemic rages on US notches grim record of over 152,000 new coronavirus cases in one day Ohio GOP governor: ‘Joe Biden is the president-elect’ MORE (R) said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “And the president could go on his other track, his legal track, we should respect that, but we also need to begin that process.”

However, DeWine also said the president’s legal challenges to the election should be allowed to play out.

“I’d say this to both sides of this, and I was certainly a supporter of and remain a supporter of the president, but the president has every right to go into court, every right to bring any kind of evidence that he has and no one should begrudge him that or say that there’s anything irregular about that,” DeWine said.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Asa HutchinsonSunday shows preview: Biden team gears up for transition, Trump legal battles continue and pandemic rages on 7 GOP lawmakers in Arkansas test positive for COVID-19 Arkansas governor: Trump, all leaders need to ‘be truthful and realistic’ MORE (R) made similar comments on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” on Sunday saying, “I expect Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States.”

Hutchinson echoed DeWine in saying the Biden team should have access to public health and national security materials.

“It is very important that Joe Biden have access to the intelligence briefings to make sure that he is prepared,” Hutchinson told NBC’s Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddBiden campaign manager says he’s ‘going to make good’ on ‘incredibly progressive’ agenda Romney: Americans apparently want a change in leadership, but not ‘sharp left turn’ on policy Sunday shows – Biden win reverberates MORE. “During times of transition our enemies have an opportunity to take advantage of us, and we want to make sure that there is a smooth transition, particularly when it comes to the vaccine distribution [so that] everybody understands what we’re doing there and what the plan is for the future.”

“It was good actually to see President Trump tweet out that ‘he won.’ I think that’s a start of an acknowledgment,” Hutchinson said.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that Biden “won” before backtracking soon after, tweeting “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go.”

A veteran of the Obama administration, former Director of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, also said the lack of an orderly transition could have national security implications.

“A new government cannot start on January 20 from a standing-still position. This is what transitions are for. Intelligence briefings, [presidential daily briefings], when you’re in office, in national security are your eyes and ears,” Johnson said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton John BoltonSunday shows preview: Biden team gears up for transition, Trump legal battles continue and pandemic rages on Heads roll as Trump launches post-election purge Hillicon Valley: Four major tech issues facing the Biden administration | Pressure grows to reinstate White House cyber czar | Facebook, Google to extend political ad bans MORE, meanwhile, said on ABC’s “This Week” that Republican leaders should explain the fact of Trump’s loss to Republican voters.

“I think it’s very important for leaders in the Republican Party to explain to our voters, who are not as stupid as the Democrats think, that, in fact, Trump has lost the election and that his claims of election fraud are baseless,” Bolton said.

“The fact is that we’ve seen litigation in all the key battleground states, and it has failed consistently,” he added. “Right now, the Trump campaign is doing the legal equivalent of pinching pennies.”

The General Services Administration has refused to sign off on the beginning of the transition process for Biden’s team, despite several Republican senators calling for Biden to begin receiving intelligence briefings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

