https://bongino.com/scenes-from-a-not-so-free-and-fair-election/

It might surprise you to hear that at least 28 states saw fit to purchase their electronic voting equipment from a foreign company. And that this company has ties to some of the world’s most unsavory figures. This, combined with revelations about the unusual events that took place in Democrat run cities on the night of the election, particularly after the counting stopped, will show you that the 2020 election was neither free nor fair.

In his Post-Election Day Special, Dan Bongino interviewed two of President Trump’s personal attorneys, Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani. Their stories will make it difficult to deny that fraud occurred.

Personally, I was stunned by what I heard. I’m going to cover a few of the highlights, but I strongly recommend that you watch the entire podcast yourselves.

Dominion Voting Systems is a company that manufactures electronic voting equipment. Dominion is a Canadian company, headquartered in Toronto, which maintains offices in Denver, Colorado.

Jenna Ellis tells Dan, “What you need to know about Dominion, it’s a foreign company…they have been systematically embedding software used by U.S. elections in various states…they have as a feature, not just as a bug, but as a feature, the ability to cancel votes, manipulate votes, look at the vote tallies.”

Ellis invites viewers to look at a review of Dominion’s “Democracy Suite 5.5A,” which was prepared for the Texas Secretary of State in 2019. Following a thorough analysis, the examiner recommends against purchasing this equipment.

James Sneeringer, Ph.D., concludes, “I cannot recommend certification. Computer systems should be designed to prevent or detect human error whenever possible and minimize the consequences of both human mistakes and equipment failure. Instead the Democracy Suite 5.5-A is fragile and error prone. In my opinion it should not be certified for use in Texas.”

Giuliani explains that “Dominion has a software that it gets from a company called SmartMatics. SmartMatics is a Delaware company, but it’s owned by Venezuelans. Venezuelans who are close to Chavez and Maduro. They actually count the vote. They count the vote in Barcelona, Spain. So the vote goes from here to Barcelona, Spain. They count it and then they give it back to us.”

“Can their software change the vote?” Giuliani asks rhetorically. “Any way they want. Absolutely.”

He mentions the 6,000-vote flip in Antrim County, Michigan that we’ve heard so much about. Although election officials claim this was an accidental glitch, Giuliani believes otherwise.

Giuliani provides some background on SmartMatics. The company “was actually established by Chavez. And the whole purpose of it was to steal elections. It’s their expertise. Stealing elections.”

“As far as we can tell, SmartMatics owns Dominion. There’s a company in between called Indra. So, we’re basically having our votes counted by Venezuelans who are close to our enemy Maduro.”

Indra Sistemas is a Spanish information technology and defense systems company.

Giuliani says, “Until a few days ago, the CEO of SmartMatics was an associate of George Soros.”

I believe he’s referring to Lord Mark Malloch-Brown. He currently serves as an advisor to the left-leaning Eurasia Group. Malloch-Brown’s bio on their website states: “Other positions have included vice chairman of George Soros’s investment funds, as well as his Open Society Institute, where he remains on the board.”

In March, the rumor that Soros himself owned SmartMatics went viral on social media. The Associated Press fact-checked the rumor and found that it was false.

In the days immediately following the election, many media outlets, including The New York Times, reminded readers that Soros has no connection to SmartMatics. I wonder why they felt the need to do that.

Giuliani continues. “One of Soros’ top guys was the CEO of SmartMatics [likely Malloch-Brown]. They took him off a couple of days ago. One of the big people in Dominion is a big supporter of Antifa.”

Dan asks, “How do we know if their vote trail is genuine and authentic?”

Giuliani shakes his head, “We don’t…The [Georgia] governor’s former – I think it was chief of staff – is now one of the chief lobbyists for Dominion and SmartMatics.”

The legal team has collected hundreds of sworn affidavits from observers. “The affidavits are evidence,” he tells Dan.

Giuliani describes a scene that one of the observers has recounted. “It’s 4:30 in the morning [November 4] in Detroit, all of the sudden out of nowhere, 100,000 ballots appear…They’re in carts and shopping bags. They pored them on a big table and the observers said that every vote was for Biden.”

Trump had built up substantial leads in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin on election night, and then the counting simply stopped. Giuliani believes they needed time to manufacture the required ballots. He implied that Trumps leads went well beyond what Democrats had anticipated would be necessary to guarantee a Biden win.

Shortly before the counting stopped in Pennsylvania, Trump had accumulated a 700,000 vote lead. At the time, 65 percent of precincts in the state had reported. Giuliani said they brought in a statistician who said the chances of Biden defeating Trump at that point was close to zero.

He also believes there had to have been coordination between the leaders in these Democrat run cities because they were all doing the same things.

This podcast will chill you to your core.

Watch the whole video.

