https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/11/15/sunday-talks-sidney-powell-outlines-biden-transition-team-member-peter-neffenger-part-of-smartmatic-voting-machine-fraud-cia-also-connected-to-dominion-software/

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss significant evidence of vote and ballot fraud. Ms. Powell highlights several areas of ongoing investigation from software designed to manipulate ballot results to payments from vote counting companies to local/state officials.

Ms. Powell also notes the CIA has a relationship with Dominion and Smartmatic software providers who have used their election counting products in foreign countries. The subjects within the conversation are very alarming and includes statements about identified algorithms used to manipulate the counting. Ms. Powell states the evidence is so overwhelming there is likely going to be another election. MUST WATCH:







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

