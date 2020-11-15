https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/sidney-powell-smartmatic-voting-machines-chairman-board-peter-neffenger-named-joe-bidens-transition-team/

Peter Neffenger is a former Coast Guard Commander who served as Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration from July 2015 to January 20, 2017.

Peter Neffenger is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Smartmatic, a multinational company that specializes in building and implementing electronic voting systems.

Last week Neffenger was named a member of Joe Biden’s “Transition Team.”

This is well documented and is even posted on Wikipedia.

Trump attorney Sidney Powell revealed this disturbing finding on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

MASSIVE.🚨 “We’ve got so much evidence, I feel like it’s coming in through a firehose.”@TeamTrump Atty @SidneyPowell1 says she has ‘enough evidence of fraud to launch a massive investigation’ into Dominion. One of the most disturbing findings: A direct tie to TEAM BIDEN. 🗳️🔽 pic.twitter.com/B4lepPDktk — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 15, 2020

