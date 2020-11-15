https://noqreport.com/2020/11/15/sidney-powell-staggering-evidence-of-vote-fraud-dominion-machines-engineered-by-china-venezuela-cuba/

In a stunning interview on Fox Business, Sidney Powell explains why states that attempt to certify fraudulent election votes will be halted by the courts, even retroactively.

“President Trump won this election in a landslide,” she says, adding, “there needs to be a massive criminal investigation [about the fraud], and it’s going to affect millions of voters and elections.”

She also reveals the bombshell that Dominion Voting Systems was founded for the purpose of stealing votes in countries all around the world:

These are federal felonies. Altering a vote, or changing a ballot, is a federal felony. People need to come forward now and get on the right side of this issue and report the fraud they know existed in Dominion voting systems because that’s what it was created to do. It was its sole original purpose; it has been used all over the world to defy the will of people who wanted freedom.

Watch her full interview here, and read the complete transcript below:

Full transcript from Sidney Powell:

Well, I can hardly wait to put forth all the evidence we have collected on Dominion, starting with the fact that it was created to produce altered voting results in Venezuela for Hugo Chavez and then shipped internationally to manipulate votes for purchase in other countries — including this one. It was funded by money from Venezuela and Cuba, and China has a role in it also. So, if you wanna talk about foreign election interference, we certainly have it now. We have staggering statistical evidence. We have staggering testimony from witnesses, including one who was personally in briefings when all of this was discussed and planned, beginning with Hugo Chavez and how it was designed there, and then saw it happening in the country. As soon as the state shut down on election night and stopped counting, those are the states where the most egregious problems occurred. We also need to look at, and we’re beginning to collect evidence, on the financial interest of some of the governors and secretaries of state who actually bought into the Dominion systems, surprisingly enough — Hunter Biden-type graft to line their own pockets by getting voting machines in that would either make sure their election was successful or they got money for their family from it.

Well, for fraud this serious, I think even if the states are stupid enough to go ahead and certify the votes where we know the machines were operating and producing altered election results — if they’re stupid enough to do that — then they will be set aside by the fraud also. I mean, we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of votes. President Trump won this election in a landslide. It’s gonna be irrefutable, and we’re — patriots are coming forward all, every day, all day, faster than we can collect their information with the testimony they’re willing to give under oath about how their votes were stolen and how the machines operated. They were updated the night of the election, sometimes after the election. We’ve got statistical evidence that shows hundreds of thousands of votes being just put in and replicated. It’s gonna be — there needs to be a massive criminal investigation, and it’s going to affect millions of voters and elections.

Uh, I wish I knew I’m not on the inside, so I’m not privy to that information. I knew that even Democratic senators and congresspeople for years have reported problems with this system to the FBI and to the government, and nobody’s done a blooming thing about it. The people in the election security part of Department of Homeland Security need to be fired yesterday; they’re absolutely ridiculous. Chris Wray needs to be fired too because the only FBI interview of any witness was to intimidate him and try to get him to change his truthful testimony for hours by an anti-Trump FBI agent. They still have politics infecting the FBI instead of just following the law. We are on the precipice — this is essentially a new American Revolution and anybody who wants this country to remain free needs to step up right now. These are federal felonies. Altering a vote, or changing a ballot, is a federal felony. People need to come forward now and get on the right side of this issue and report the fraud they know existed in Dominion voting systems because that’s what it was created to do. It was its sole original purpose; it has been used all over the world to defy the will of people who wanted freedom.

Oh absolutely, and it’s a — it’s been organized and conducted with the help of Silicon Valley people, the Big Tech companies, the social media companies, and even the media companies, and I’m going to release the Kraken.

It is indeed a very foul mess. It is farther and wider and deeper than we ever thought, but we are going to go after it. And I am going to expose every one of them.

Also listen to this emergency update on the election status and likely outcomes, including the coming civil war after Trump is declared the victor:

