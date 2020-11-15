https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/11/15/sidney-powell-were-fixing-to-overturn-the-election-results-with-new-evidence-n2580118

Attorney Sidney Powell on “Sunday Morning Futures” said Trump’s legal team is gathering evidence of “election fraud” that allegedly took place in election-related software, like Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic. As it currently stands, Dominion is being utilized in 2,000 jurisdictions in 30 states. Texas decided not to use Dominion on three separate occasions because of fraud concerns.

On top of that, former Admiral Peter Neffenger is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Smartmatic. He is also on Vice President Joe Biden’s transition team, which calls into question his impartiality, which doesn’t pass the smell test.

According to Powell, the Trump campaign has enough evidence to launch a serious criminal investigation.

“We’re fixing to overturn the election results in multiple states and President Trump won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes but my millions of votes that were shifted by this software that was designed expressly for that purpose,” Powell explained. “We have sworn witness testimony about why the software was designed. It was designed to rig elections.”

According to Powell, the witness that the Trump team has is someone who has seen elections rigged in other countries. Those same tactics and software were allegedly deployed to the United States.

“They did this on purpose. It was calculated. They’ve done it before,” she said. “We have evidence of 2016 in California. We have so much evidence I feel like it’s coming in through a fire hose.”

Host Maria Bartiromo pushed back, saying the election must be certified in a few weeks. She wanted to know if there was enough time for Powell and the team to produce evidence of the alleged wrongdoing.

“First of all, I never say anything I can’t prove. Secondly, the evidence is coming in so fast I can’t even process it all. Millions of Americans have written by now, I would say, definitely hundreds of thousands have stepped forward with their different experiences of voter fraud but this is massive election fraud and I’m very concerned it not only involved Dominion and its Smartmatic software but that the software was essentially used by other election machines also.”

Interestingly enough, Powell stated that the software’s user manual talks about how “votes can be wiped away.”

“It’s absolutely brazen how people bought this system and why they bought this system,” the attorney said.

Powell stated whistleblowers came forward over alleged paybacks. She said in states where the new election technology was purchased and implemented, there’s evidence of officials’ family members being paid large lump sums of money.

There are other concerns about how the software can be utilized. The attorney stated software and election officials have the ability to do things like delete ballots, force the machine not to read voters’ signatures or the down ballot. Powell said there’s also the ability for the machine to be programed to only count votes for Biden.

“It’s like drag and drop whatever you want wherever you want, upload votes,” she explained.

The attorney said the campaign has a sworn affidavit from a person who knows how the system works and was allegedly there when the system was being created and implemented.

