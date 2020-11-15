https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/11/15/sidney-powell-who-promised-to-release-the-kraken-joins-trump-legal-team-n1147687

Despite the media claiming Trump has acknowledged that Biden “won” the election, President Trump clearly signaled the opposite Saturday night when he announced the addition of Sidney Powell to his campaign’s legal team.

“I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!”

Sidney Powell entered the national spotlight when she became the defense attorney for former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, dramatically changing the trajectory of his legal fortunes.

On Friday, Powell told Lou Dobbs of Fox Business that she is going to “release the Kraken,” and that she “can hardly wait to put forth all the evidence we have collected on Dominion.”

“President Trump won this election in a landslide,” Powell told Dobbs. “It’s going to be irrefutable. Patriots are coming forward every day, all day, faster than we can collect their information.”

“We’ve got statistical evidence of just hundreds of thousands of votes just being put in and replicated,” she added, before she called for a “massive criminal investigation,” which she says will “affect millions of voters and elections.”

“People need to come forward now and get on the right side of this issue and report the fraud they know existed in Dominion Voting Systems because that’s what it was created to do,” she continued. “It was its sole original purpose, it has been used all over the world to defy the will of people who wanted freedom.”

Dobbs then responded by noting that there have been multiple attempts to “overthrow his presidency” and asked Powell if she agrees the alleged voter fraud that occurred in the presidential election was part of it.

“Oh, absolutely,” she replied. “It’s been organized and conducted with the help of Silicon Valley people, the big tech companies, the social media companies, and even the media companies. And I’m going to release the Kraken.”

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

