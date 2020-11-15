https://www.oann.com/spacex-rocket-carrying-four-astronauts-successfully-takes-off/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=spacex-rocket-carrying-four-astronauts-successfully-takes-off

November 16, 2020

(Reuters) – SpaceX, the rocket company of high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Sunday. It is NASA’s first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

SpaceX’s newly designed Crew Dragon capsule, which the crew has dubbed Resilience, lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:27 p.m. Eastern time (0027 GMT on Monday) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

