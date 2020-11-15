https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/15/suck-it-tom-arnold-conservative-woman-brutally-schools-tom-arnold-for-claiming-govt-is-better-than-charity-because-democrats-feed-people/

Tom Arnold snarked at Mark Cuban for asking Americans to donate to actual charities and foodbanks instead of throwing money at the Georgia run-off. Apparently, Tom is ok making hungry people wait for food until Democrats can try and steal GA from the Republicans.

Seriously, he thought this was a good tweet.

YOU don’t understand how charity and government work, Tom.

Clearly.

Giving money to candidates instead of donating to a foodbank is LITERALLY putting politics above people.

Jeebus, Larry, and Moseph.

@Artist_Angie was more than happy to correct this ‘washed-up D-lister’:

What she said.

K.

Oh, and it just got worse for him.

Every.

Single.

Time.

Oof.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here. We’ve been trying to figure out WTF Tom is babbling about for years.

***

Related:

Just absolutely BRUTAL–> Bill Maher lays into Democrats and explains why they’re not really WINNING

Let’s get ready to RATIOOO! Dems claiming Biden will ‘restore the soul of this nation’ as Biden supporters BEAT on Trump supporters in DC BACKFIRES

‘I’m NOT Hunter Biden, lunchbox.’ Dana Loesch takes down HORDE of frothy-mouthed, chest-thumping harpies trying to #FireGinaCarano

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...