https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-administration-getting-ready-go-ahead-move-decrease-medicare?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing a proposal to decrease some Medicare drug prices.

The action would involve Trump’s “most favored-nation” proposal, which involves decreasing costs based on prices paid by certain other wealthy countries.

The president issued an executive order in September about this issue.

The Hill cited unnamed sources which said that although plans could change, the Trump administration is getting ready to take action to enact the concept as soon as this week. They said it could be an interim final rule, meaning that it would entail skipping aspects of the regulatory process, thus advancing quicker.

“Trump’s actions would be sure to set off a backlash from drug companies, possibly including lawsuits to try to stop the rule,” according to The Hill.

