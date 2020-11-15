https://thehill.com/homenews/media/526069-trump-allies-raising-millions-for-new-conservative-tv-network-report

Allies of President TrumpDonald John TrumpViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE have reportedly looked into investing in the conservative new outlet Newsmax to compete with Fox News, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday.

Hicks Equity Partners, a private-equity firm with connections to a co-chair of the Republican National Committee, have been in discussions in recent months with the media company about investing in Newsmax. WSJ reports the talks may also be part of larger efforts that could include a streaming video service.

Trump’s allies have been exploring ways to compete with Fox News for the last two years, according to WSJ. Trump’s relationship with the network has been complicated. He has often shown appreciation for the support he receives from Fox News hosts and the networks coverage of his presidency has often influenced decisions he’s made inside the White House. He has also lashed out at the network when it criticized him.

Trump recently posted a flurry of anti-Fox News tweets that attacked the network and lamented that it had forgotten the “golden goose” that made it successful.

The Trump campaign has especially had it out for the network since Election night when it called Arizona for Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden Joe BidenViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE, then joined other major networks and the Associated Press in determining Biden was the projected winner of the presidential contest.

Newsmax’s viewership rose quickly after Election Day, WSJ reported, with the primetime audience rising up to 223,000 viewers, a 156 percent increase. It reached only half of Fox’s audience with one million viewers tuning in from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. last Thursday during the same time period.

An average six million prime-time viewers tuned into Fox News during the week after the election, which amounted to 22 percent higher than the previous four weeks, WSJ reported.

Newsmax Media Chief Executive Chris Ruddy denied reports of any deals with Trump allies.

“Newsmax never had any deal with the Hicks group, and if it’s true they were using our name for the purposes of capital fundraising, that is wholly inappropriate,” Ruddy said.

