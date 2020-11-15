https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-attorney-rudy-giuliani-says-election-will-overturned-proof-cant-disclose-yet-video/

Trump Attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this week to discuss the 2020 election.

The Trump campaign is fighting the 2020 results as more and more evidence prove the election was fraudulent and the ballot machines were manipulated in several swing states.

Rudy told Maria the campaign has proof of fraud that he cannot disclose yet.

This was another excellent interview by Maria Bartiromo.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

