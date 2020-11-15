https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/526027-trump-says-biden-won-while-promoting-election-conspiracy-theories

President TrumpDonald John TrumpViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE seemingly acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE’s victory in a tweet early Sunday while continuing to spread unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about a rigged presidential election.

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” Trump tweeted in response to a clip from Fox News’s Jesse Watters Jesse WattersTrump rips ABC over Epstein coverage The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Public impeachment hearings to begin next week Fox News host’s mom tells him to stop sounding like an ‘old white guy’ who shows ‘disdain for diversity’ MORE.

“All of the mechanical ‘glitches’ that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught,” the president said in a subsequent tweet. “Mail-in elections are a sick joke!

The tweets, like many of the president’s recent posts about the election, were flagged by Twitter as containing disputed claims about election fraud. The president has repeatedly falsely claimed observers were barred during the vote-counting process, and the campaign’s legal challenges have not claimed the software used in tabulating the votes affected the outcome.

Biden was projected the winner of the election by major media outlets just over a week ago after they declared him the winner in Pennsylvania. Since then, the former vice president has also been projected as winning Georgia and Arizona.

Trump has thus far refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoAmerica Borealis: How ‘Simpsons’ references became the perfect shorthand for Trump-era politics Despite Biden win, Navarro says White House operating under assumption of ‘second Trump term’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden wins Arizona, confers with Dem leaders; Trump tweets MORE saying last week the department would “transition to a second Trump administration.”

The president last Friday did acknowledge at least the possibility of a Biden administration while discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

“This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the — the, whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell, but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown,” Trump said.

Numerous Republicans, while treating the outcome of the election as still in doubt, have called for Biden to begin receiving presidential daily briefings amid the Trump administration’s efforts to delay the start of the transition.

–Updated at 8:32 a.m.

