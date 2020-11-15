https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/washingtondc-trump-protest/2020/11/15/id/997166

Backers of President Donald Trump and counterprotestors fought each other in the streets of Washington, D.C. over the weekend after a mostly peaceful day of demonstrations in support of the president’s claims of election fraud, The Hill reported on Sunday.

More than 20 people were arrested amid the violence, which included at least one person being stabbed and two police officers injured trying to break up the confrontations.

Video of the clashes showed members from both sides throwing objects at each other and punching each other, according to The Washington Post.

Fox News reported that conservatives slammed the media for what they said was their failure to cover violence against Trump supporters.

New York GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin wrote in a tweet that “The President’s supporters have a right to peacefully rally supporting POTUS just like his opponents have that same right. The physical assaults today by violent leftists targeting his supporters is abhorrent. The near total media blackout of the violence is terrible… & telling.”

Political strategist Doug Stafford wrote on Twitter, “I want to hear Joe Biden and Kamala Harris condemn Antifa/BLM criminals who assaulted and harassed peaceful demonstrators in DC today, including elderly and families. Of course they won’t. And ‘media’ won’t make them.”

The pro-Trump supporters included members of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist organization known for street brawling with ideological opponents at political rallies, according to Fox.

A main point of friction occurred when small groups of Trump backers attempted to enter the area around Black Lives Matter Plaza, where several hundred anti-Trump protestors were demonstrating.

Those Trump supporters who came near the area were harassed and had their MAGA paraphernalia snatched and burned.

