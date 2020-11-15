https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-supporters-hold-a-rally-in-atlanta_3579481.html

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump on Saturday showed up in Atlanta chanting “Stop the Steal” and other slogans in support of the president.

Georgia is currently in the middle of a hand recount of its election ballots. But concerns about that process were raised after a video shared on social media showed poll watchers being pushed back so far from the ballot counting process that there’s no way they can verify that the ballots being counted are legal.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

