As accusations and lawsuits surrounding massive voter fraud in the 2020 elections continue to mount, many Trump-supporting observers have expressed concern over the lack of information available about one of the biggest scandals known so far. But according to the man President Trump placed in charge of his legal efforts to bring about a lawful conclusion to the election, some of the wait may be over soon.

Rudy Giuliani, the long-time confidant and personal attorney for President Trump, appeared to tease some of the information they have in hand on the Fox Business show with host Maria Bartaromo Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, you may not be getting the information if you receive your news from Twitter. Reports are coming in that the social media giant is suppressing and even censoring accounts and websites that bring attention to Dominion Voting Systems. Attorney Lin Wood‘s popular Twitter account was recently “search banned” on Twitter. As of yesterday, a search for a Tweet he posted about Dominion displayed his Tweet. Today, it’s not being found despite the Tweet still being live.

According to Shadowban.eu, a service that checks for restrictions on Twitter accounts, Wood’s profile was hit.

A check of Giuliani’s account revealed the same results.

Chatter across conservative Twitter DM rooms have been erupting all morning with anecdotal reports of similar situations. Some are being suspended. Others are being shadowbanned. The single common factor appears to be mentions of Dominion Voting Systems.

Twitter isn’t the only one committing this blatant censorship. WordPress, the technology that powers millions of major websites and that hosts The Conservative Treehouse, is deplatforming them:

What does this mean? It means CTH is being kicked-off the WordPress website hosting platform because the content of our research and discussion does not align with the ideology of those who define what is acceptable speech and what is not.

What was our violation? After ten years of brutally honest discussion, opinion, deep research and crowdsourcing work -with undeniable citations on the events we outline- there is no cited violation of any term of service because CTH has never violated one.

The WordPress company is not explaining the reason for deplatforming because there is no justifiable reason for it. At the same time, they are bold in their position. Perhaps this is the most alarming part; and everyone should pay attention. They don’t care.

As we reported earlier today, we’ve heard from within the Trump camp that revelations would be released this week. We are expecting bombshells. The question that remains unanswered is if there are other major announcements coming or is the team focused mostly on the technological side of the effort.

Dominion Voting Systems is at the center of the digital component of voter fraud that seems to have contributed greatly to former Vice President Joe Biden’s questionable “wins” in several key states. Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona are among the most focused upon races associated with Dominion, but the company’s reach extends to other swing states as well. Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have districts that also use Dominion Voting Systems.

General Michael Flynn’s attorney and member of the Trump legal team Sidney Powell has also been one of the most outspoken members of the Trump team, stating over the weekend that she was going to “release the Kraken.” Her account is also being “search banned.”

NOQ Report first reported on Dominion Voting Systems two days after the election following reports of a county in Michigan that had obvious challenges with how the votes were reported. Antrim County appeared to swing from red to blue, but closer examination of the voting system revealed a massive discrepancy.

Dominion Voting Systems, which claims to work with 1300 voting jurisdictions including nine of the 20 largest counties in the nation, produced the software used in Michigan that erroneously gave Democratic candidate Joe Biden a 3,000 vote advantage in Antrim County. After the glitch was fixed, it was discovered that President Donald Trump actually won the county by around 2,500 votes.

With a talented team of attorneys working to expose the Democrats’ shenanigans, it’s important for patriots to be patient and let the process work its way towards demonstrating a landslide for President Trump.

Twitter is doing everything they can to slow the spread of voter fraud information. But they don’t control Rudy Giuliani. They don’t control Sidney Powell. And last I checked, Supreme Court Justices don’t call Jack Dorsey for legal advice.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

