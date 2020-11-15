https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twitter-facebook-propagate-completely-fake-racist-kelly-loeffler-spoof-post-no-fact-check-warning-label/

Despite a plethora of “fact check” and “this post could contain misinformation” tags on pretty much anything a Republican says, the tech tyrants at Facebook and Twitter have no such warning on a screenshot making the rounds featuring a fake Kelly Loeffler post that decries black folks registering to vote. The image is either photoshopped or was taken from an unofficial Loeffler page on Parler that is now set to private after only existing for 6 days.

Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey are allowing the false information to disseminate on their platforms, as hundreds of people are sharing the image. We’ve screencapped the screencaps in case Zuck and Dorsey decide to actually tag these, or if the users delete the posts:

Never forget the Kelly Loeffler is out there saying she is going to stop blacks from registering to vote. pic.twitter.com/DwfEJhMzdh — Petra Lockhart (@PetraLockhart8) November 13, 2020

And don’t forget Racist Kelly … she wears many hats pic.twitter.com/ipyPHEU1z0 — KBeth (@RoadRunnah617) November 14, 2020

And you can see how the deception disinformation is swaying opinion:

So you think hundreds and thousands of black people shouldn’t be allowed to register to vote? Ok, gotcha! Me thinks you and the way you think might be the problem. — Roo’s mum (@LeighhazelLeigh) November 15, 2020

an actual sitting senator saying the quiet parts out loud, over on Parler. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE donate to fairfight and help this woman lose her job in seven weeks. Posted by Rob Crawford on Friday, November 13, 2020

Remember when racists at least pretended not to be racist? Posted by John Gilmore on Saturday, November 14, 2020

At least one of them was honest enough to fact check it themselves:

UPDATE & #Warning : This is #FakeNews. My #Apologies.

See my Comment

(Just leaving this post up FTR. My original post… Posted by Connie Vilhauer on Saturday, November 14, 2020

Meanwhile, back in reality, the image is so fake that even far left Lead Stories has debunked the claim:

“Yes it’s fake,” said Stephen Lawson, the communications director for the Loeffler campaign. Senator Loeffler has also been promoting her authentic Parler account on her other official social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. This fake Parler post is going after Stacey Abrams because she has been lauded by Democrats following the recent election for her highly successful efforts to register Black voters in Georgia and lessen the effects of voter suppression in the state. The U.S. political world has their eyes on Georgia, and Loeffler is one of the people at the center of it.

